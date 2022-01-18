Thailand to lower COVID-19 alert, ease curbs as infections slow

BANGKOK: Thailand will lower its COVID-19 alert level and is considering easing more restrictions to boost its economy, its health minister said on Tuesday (Jan 18), in response to a slower infection rate.

Among measures being considered are establishing more "sandbox" areas for tourists, who can skip quarantine if they stay in specified areas for seven days and undergo two COVID-19 tests.

Nightclubs, pubs and bars will remain closed for now, however, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters, that the COVID-19 alert level will be lowered to 3, from 4, on the government's 5-level system.