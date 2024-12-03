Death toll in Thailand flooding jumps to 25: Disaster agency

BANGKOK: The death toll from flooding in southern Thailand has risen to 25, officials said on Tuesday (Dec 3), with days more heavy rain forecast.

Flooding since Nov 22 has affected more than 660,000 homes in the south, the country's disaster agency said on its Facebook page.

The agency's announcement raises a previous death toll of 9 reported on Saturday.

More than 22,000 people have been displaced from their homes due to flooding in Pattani, Narathiwat, Songkhla and Yala provinces, the Thai government's public relations department said.

Suwas Bin-Uma, a chicken farm owner in Songkhla, told state broadcaster Thai PBS that the floods had wiped out his entire flock of more than 10,000 chickens.

"I've lost at least 3 million baht (US$87,000)," he said.

The Thai weather agency on Tuesday warned of continued heavy rain until Dec 5.