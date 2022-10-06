Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

At least 20 dead after mass shooting at childcare centre in northern Thailand; gunman at large
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

At least 20 dead after mass shooting at childcare centre in northern Thailand; gunman at large

At least 20 dead after mass shooting at childcare centre in northern Thailand; gunman at large

Police identified the gunman as 34-year-old Panya Kamrab, who fled the scene in a white pick-up truck after the incident. (Photo: Central Investigation Bureau)

Pichayada Promchertchoo
Pichayada Promchertchoo
06 Oct 2022 04:09PM (Updated: 06 Oct 2022 04:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK: At least 20 people are dead, including children, after a mass shooting at a childcare centre in Thailand's northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province on Thursday (Oct 6).

Police identified the gunman as 34-year-old Panya Kamrab, who fled the scene in a white pick-up truck.

A manhunt is under way. 

Authorities have urged the public to stay at home or in safe places.

At least 20 people have been killed in the shooting, Reuters reported, citing Deputy Police spokesperson Archon Kraitong.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: CNA/lk

Related Topics

Thailand crime

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.