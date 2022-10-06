At least 20 dead after mass shooting at childcare centre in northern Thailand; gunman at large

BANGKOK: At least 20 people are dead, including children, after a mass shooting at a childcare centre in Thailand's northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province on Thursday (Oct 6).

Police identified the gunman as 34-year-old Panya Kamrab, who fled the scene in a white pick-up truck.

A manhunt is under way.

Authorities have urged the public to stay at home or in safe places.

At least 20 people have been killed in the shooting, Reuters reported, citing Deputy Police spokesperson Archon Kraitong.