More than 30 killed after mass shooting at childcare centre in northern Thailand

BANGKOK: At least 34 people, including 22 children, were killed after a mass shooting at a childcare centre in Thailand's northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province on Thursday (Oct 6).

Police identified the gunman as Panya Kamrab, a former police officer who was discharged from the service last year for drug-related reasons.

Police colonel Jakkapat Vijitraithaya from Nong Bua Lam Phu province said the gunman went home and killed his wife and child after the mass shooting.