More than 30 killed after mass shooting at childcare centre in northern Thailand

BANGKOK: At least 34 people, including 22 children, were killed after a mass shooting at a childcare centre in Thailand's northeastern Nong Bua Lam Phu province on Thursday (Oct 6).
Police identified the gunman as Panya Kamrab, a former police officer who was discharged from the service last year for drug-related reasons.
Police colonel Jakkapat Vijitraithaya from Nong Bua Lam Phu province said the gunman went home and killed his wife and child after the mass shooting.
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called the incident "shocking". In a Facebook post, he sent his condolences to the families of the victims and ordered all agencies to urgently treat the wounded.
About 30 children were at the centre when the gunman came in around lunchtime, district official Jidapa Boonsom told Reuters.
The man first shot four or five staff members, including a teacher who was eight months pregnant, Jidapa said.
Mass shootings are rare in Thailand but in 2020, a soldier angry over a property deal gone sour killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations.