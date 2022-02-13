‘The sea has truly changed’: Thailand’s Maya Bay reopens to visitors after nature allowed to heal itself

PHI PHI LEH, Thailand: Oranee Kittitorraneerut remembered feeling elated when her eyes swept the panoramic view of Maya Bay for the first time in more than three years.

Sheltered by towering limestone cliffs, the iconic crystal clear blue lagoon was serene and magnificent with no tourist boat in sight.

Its crescent-shaped beach was pure white and free from rubbish. The sand was warm and powdery beneath her bare feet.

“The moment I stepped on the beach at Maya Bay, it felt so relaxing. The sand was so white and so fine. The view of limestone cliffs on my left and right, embracing the lagoon of crystal clear water, was so pleasing to the eye,” said Oranee.

The 24-year-old tour guide from Krabi had never seen Maya Bay like this before.

“It’s a popular tourist attraction. There used to be a huge number of visitors on the beach every day, and boats too,” she added.

Years of mass tourism had a devastating impact on the ecosystem around the bay. In June 2018, the Thai government announced that the area will be closed to tourists, in order to allow nature to heal itself.

The area remained closed for more than three years before its reopening on Jan 1 this year. This followed a significant recovery of its ecosystem and came at a time when Thailand’s tourism sector badly suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic.