Is another military coup on the horizon for Thailand after PM Paetongtarn’s suspension?

Thailand has been gripped by political turmoil in recent weeks, with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra suspended from duty on Tuesday (Jul 1) by the country’s Constitutional Court.

The court accepted a petition signed by 36 senators, who accused her of violating ethical standards in a leaked phone call with Cambodia's influential former leader Hun Sen over an ongoing border dispute between the two countries.

While Thailand’s defence chief on Monday dismissed speculation about the possibility of a military coup, analysts said it cannot be ruled out.

Since absolute monarchy ended in 1932, the kingdom has had 13 successful military coups and several attempted ones, with the most recent in 2014.

“Quite a lot of people in Thailand would be reluctant to see another military coup. But of course, you can never rule it out,” said Kevin Hewison, Weldon E Thornton Distinguished Emeritus Professor of Asian Studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“The military has been part of the coalition that has destabilised the current government, so they're working against the government. That was one of the things that Paetongtarn said to Hun Sen,” he added.

In their phone call, which triggered domestic outrage and led to a key party abandoning her coalition, Paetongtarn had declared that elements of her country’s army were “opponents”.