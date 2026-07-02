Eight Thai monks killed after boy drives truck into procession

BANGKOK: An 11-year-old drove his parents' truck into a Buddhist procession in Thailand on Thursday (Jul 2), killing eight monks and injuring 10 others, police said.

The group of 35 monks and five lay followers were walking along a roadside in the northeastern Mukdahan province during a pilgrimage when the incident occurred.

"I saw a boy driving a pickup truck, approaching. At that moment I was chanting 'Buddho, Buddho' (a meditation mantra)," one monk, identified as Phra Sompong, said in a video posted online by local rescue workers.

"Then suddenly the truck hit at full speed and crashed us like this," he said, gesticulating.

"Luckily another monk and I managed to jump out of the way in time," he added.

"The first nine monks in line survived. But others who were hit were thrown into the air."

Five monks died at the scene and three more later died in hospital, police said.