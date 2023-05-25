Thai election winner Move Forward eyes House Speaker post to push through changes

BANGKOK: First-time election winner Move Forward Party has set its sights on the House Speaker position in order to push through the changes it promised Thai voters, including drawing up a new constitution.

The party needs to secure the post to accelerate legislative procedures once it has formed the country’s next government with coalition partners, MP-elect Sirikanya Tansakun announced on Thursday (May 25).

“Besides the executive power, we have three agendas that would require us to secure the position of the chief of the legislative branch as well. These include our push for 45 Bills that would allow us to implement the policies for which we have campaigned,” she said during a press conference.

“We’ll be able to promptly process Bills from other parties or laws proposed by the public too.”

Move Forward Party won an unexpected victory in the May 14 general election, beating big parties such as Pheu Thai with 151 seats in parliament. Preliminary results initially showed it had won 152 seats but the number was readjusted by the Election Commission on Wednesday.

Following its historic win, Move Forward Party formed a coalition with seven political allies. They comprise Pheu Thai, Prachachat, Thai Liberal Party, Thai Sang Thai, Fair, Plung Sungkom Mai and Pue Thai Rumphlang.

Together, they have 312 seats in the 500-member House of Representatives.