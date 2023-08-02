Logo
Asia

Thailand's election-winning Move Forward party no longer part of eight-party alliance
A supporter holds a banner depicting a picture of Move Forward Party Leader Pita Limjaroenrat on the day of the second vote for a new prime minister, at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Jul 19, 2023. (File photo: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)

02 Aug 2023
BANGKOK: Thailand's election-winning Move Forward Party is no longer part of an eight-party alliance that was formed after a May general election in an attempt to form the country's next government, the leader of an alliance member said on Wednesday (Aug 2).

"Pheu Thai called us to tell us that the eight parties no longer have Move Forward," Chaowarit Khajohnpongkirat, leader of the Palang Sakom Mai party, told Reuters.

Move Forward emerged as the largest party in the May polls, followed by Pheu Thai.

Source: Reuters/lk

Thailand

