Thailand's Pita confident of surviving move to thwart his PM bid

BANGKOK: Thailand's prime ministerial frontrunner Pita Limjaroenrat played down an effort to disqualify him over a stock ownership issue on Tuesday (Jun 6), insisting he violated no rules and that rivals were determined to keep him from the top job.

Buoyed by massive youth support behind its anti-establishment, anti-monopoly agenda, Pita's progressive Move Forward party were the surprise winners of last month's election, which saw army proxies thrashed in a resounding rejection of nine years of conservative, military-backed rule.

Some rival politicians have petitioned the election commission alleging Pita owned 42,000 shares in media firm ITV Public Company, which ran a mainstream television channel from 1998 before it lost broadcast concession in 2007.

Election candidates are prohibited from holding shares in a media company. Pita maintains, however, that ITV's loss of its concession means it cannot be considered a mass media organisation.

"There is an attempt to keep me out of politics," he told reporters on Tuesday, adding he transferred the shares to relatives last month.

"I am very confident that I am not unfit to run for office and to be a candidate for prime minister," he said, referring to candidate qualifications.