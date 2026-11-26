BANGKOK: Thailand and Myanmar have agreed to establish six water-quality monitoring stations to investigate heavy-metal contamination in rivers along their shared border, Thai officials said on Wednesday (Nov 25), as concern over pollution grows in northern Thailand.

A rash of mining activity in Myanmar, primarily to extract gold and rare earths, has led to the release of toxic chemicals into rivers flowing into Thailand, potentially contaminating water sources for communities, Reuters has reported.

More than 2,400 mines - many of them illegal and unregulated - across mainland Southeast Asia could be releasing deadly chemicals such as cyanide and mercury into river water, according to the US-based Stimson Center think tank.

Thailand's Pollution Control Department said tests from March to September 2025 detected arsenic and other heavy metals in water and sediment samples collected from the Kok River and its tributaries, as well as the Sai, Ruak and Mekong Rivers. The Kok flows from Myanmar's Shan State into Thailand's Chiang Rai province, while the Sai and Ruak form parts of the border.

At the first meeting of a Thai-Myanmar working group set up to tackle the pollution, both sides agreed to install four monitoring stations along the Kok River and two along the Sai River, according to a Thai government statement.

"Both sides agreed to exchange water quality monitoring data through designated departments at least twice a year to facilitate regular information sharing and enhance coordination," the statement said.

Thailand said on Sunday that it plans to stop exporting chemicals used in rare earth mining to Myanmar and designate its side of the Kok River a "pollution control zone" to tackle toxic contamination.