Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Thai navy hunts for 33 missing marines after warship sinks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Thai navy hunts for 33 missing marines after warship sinks

Thai navy hunts for 33 missing marines after warship sinks

In this photo provided by the Royal Thai Navy, the HTMS Sukhothai corvette leans on its side off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Thailand on Dec 18, 2022. (Photo: Royal Thai Navy via AP)

19 Dec 2022 12:03PM (Updated: 19 Dec 2022 12:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK: Thailand's military deployed warships and helicopters on Monday (Dec 19) to try to locate 33 marines missing after a corvette sank overnight in choppy waters in the Gulf of Thailand, the navy said.

Three navy vessels and two helicopters were sent to find the missing off Prachuap Khiri Khan province, south of Bangkok, after the HTMS Sukhothai warship suffered an engine malfunction and went down just before midnight about 20 nautical miles off the coast.

An overnight rescue mission in bad weather secured 73 of the 106 people aboard, the navy said, with the remaining 33 forced to abandon ship.

Marines being rescued after The Sukhothai sank in the Gulf of Thailand on Dec 19, 2022. (Photo: Twitter/@prroyalthainavy)

The navy posted images and video footage on its Twitter account showing a group of personnel in orange vests in a black inflatable raft moving away from a ship in darkness as waves swelled around it. It was not immediately clear how many rafts had been deployed.

The Sukhothai, a United States-built corvette in use since 1987, was hit by strong waves on Sunday, forcing it to tilt to one side before becoming flooded with seawater, navy spokesperson Admiral Pogkrong Monthardpalin said.

A picture shared by the navy showed the grey vessel flipped over onto its side, while another image on a scanner screen showed the bow of the ship and a gun turret poking out above the waterline as it went down.

Source: Reuters/rc

Related Topics

Thailand military Navy

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.