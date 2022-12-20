'I would like to hug him': Families of missing Thai sailors await news of loved ones

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN, Thailand: At a pier in Thailand's Prachuap Khiri Khan province, anxious families of the missing Thai navy sailors gathered to wait for news.

It has been nearly two days since the HTMS Sukhothai went down late Sunday (Dec 18) in the Gulf of Thailand.

Five sailors have died and more than 20 are still missing.

But families are hopeful that their loved ones will be found safe. Earlier Tuesday, the navy confirmed that rescuers had found, in good health, 23-year-old Chananyu Gansriya, from Loei province.

Siri Esa, the mother of 21-year-old Saharat Esa who was on board the ship, had a smile on her face when she heard about the latest rescue.

"I also have faith in my son. This is good news," she said.

Another mother, 50-year-old Phongsri Suksawat, said she hoped "100 per cent" that her 22-year-old youngest son Chirawat Toophorm would come home.

"I thought it would be fine and nothing bad would happen from the storm," she said, adding that before he went on the ship her son asked her to care for his wife.

"I would like to hug him."

RACE AGAINST TIME

The warship suffered an engine malfunction as it took on water and went down about 20 nautical miles off Prachuap Khiri Khan province. The US-made corvette, in use since 1987, was carrying 105 military personnel, of whom 76 have been rescued.

Thailand's military mobilised helicopters, warships and unmanned drones off its central coast as rescue teams raced against time to find survivors.

Most were rescued before the warship sank but dozens had to abandon ship in rafts and life jackets.