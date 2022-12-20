'I would like to hug him': Families of missing Thai sailors await news of loved ones

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN, Thailand: At a pier in Thailand's Prachuap Khiri Khan province, anxious families of the missing Thai navy sailors gathered to wait for news.
It has been nearly two days since the HTMS Sukhothai went down late Sunday (Dec 18) in the Gulf of Thailand.
Five sailors have died and more than 20 are still missing.
But families are hopeful that their loved ones will be found safe. Earlier Tuesday, the navy confirmed that rescuers had found, in good health, 23-year-old Chananyu Gansriya, from Loei province.
Siri Esa, the mother of 21-year-old Saharat Esa who was on board the ship, had a smile on her face when she heard about the latest rescue.
"I also have faith in my son. This is good news," she said.
Another mother, 50-year-old Phongsri Suksawat, said she hoped "100 per cent" that her 22-year-old youngest son Chirawat Toophorm would come home.
"I thought it would be fine and nothing bad would happen from the storm," she said, adding that before he went on the ship her son asked her to care for his wife.
"I would like to hug him."
RACE AGAINST TIME
The warship suffered an engine malfunction as it took on water and went down about 20 nautical miles off Prachuap Khiri Khan province. The US-made corvette, in use since 1987, was carrying 105 military personnel, of whom 76 have been rescued.
Thailand's military mobilised helicopters, warships and unmanned drones off its central coast as rescue teams raced against time to find survivors.
Most were rescued before the warship sank but dozens had to abandon ship in rafts and life jackets.
Vice Admiral Pichai Lorchusakul, the regional navy commander, said finding the men on Tuesday would be critical given their time exposed to the elements.
"Life jacket, life buoy and their floating technique allow us 48 hours to save their lives," he said late on Monday. "We will try to do as much as we can to save them."
Lieutenant Colonel Pichitchai Tuannadee, captain of the sunken ship, said he was in the sea for two hours before he scrambled onto a raft and was found by search teams on Monday.
"To see something as small as a life ring or a person's head above the surface of the water, it's very hard to see with the big waves," he said, adding the missing sailors were likely to be fatigued by now from having to tread water and make sure those without vests stayed afloat.
One of the marines was found late on Monday clinging to a buoy.
"He was floating in the water for 10 hours. He was still conscious, so we could take him out of the water safely," said Captain Kraipich Korawee-Paparwit, commander of the HTMS Kraburi, one of search vessels.
Sahachart Limcharoenphakdee, a member of the National Institute for Emergency Medicine, said they were working with naval personnel to care for those plucked from the waters.
"I am hopeful, and have trust for the navy rescue team, who are skilful," he said of the search for survivors.
Local doctors have done health checks on those rescued earlier, with some moved to hospital.
Some "suffered from broken bones in the upper arm and fingers", Wara Selawattanakul, a doctor with the provincial health department said.