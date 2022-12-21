'I can only wait and hope': Mother of missing Thai sailor prays for his return after warship sinks

BANG SAPHAN, Thailand: When Pongsri Suksawat received two phone calls from her son’s friend on Sunday night (Dec 18), she knew something must have gone wrong.

“James! How are you?” the man on the line said, she recalled. He sounded worried.

Her son’s friend had tried to call his mobile phone twice but could not reach him. Both calls were automatically transferred to Pongsri’s device.

The 50-year-old mother did not know that her son, Jirawat "James" Toophom, 22, was on board a sinking warship in the Gulf of Thailand.

“I was wondering what had happened to my child. His friend called a few times, so something must have happened to him. I couldn’t sleep that night,” she told CNA on Wednesday (Dec 21).

The round-the-clock search and rescue operation is continuing three days after the HTMS Sukhothai sank on Sunday night.

A total of 76 survivors have been rescued and six casualties have been found. There are 23 people still missing, including James.

“I can only wait and hope that divine spirits will help him return,” said Pongsri.