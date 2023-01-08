Thailand introduces new entry regulations as China reopens border

BANGKOK: Thailand will require international travellers to show proof they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before flying to Thailand, according to the country's aviation regulator, as it prepares for more tourists after China reopened its border on Sunday (Jan 8).

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said in a statement on Saturday that starting early Monday, all foreign arrivals must prove they are vaccinated or provide a letter certifying that they have recovered from COVID-19 within six months.

Unvaccinated travellers must show a medical certificate explaining why they have not received the vaccine.

CAAT said airlines would be responsible for checking documents before passengers board and has released a list of how many doses are required for various types of COVID-19 vaccines on its website.

The new measure will remain in effect at least until the end of January, CAAT said.