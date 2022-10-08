'Hurry up kids, let’s go!': How one man sheltered 60 children as Thai nursery massacre unfolded close by

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand: Monchai Pipatvilaikul never thought that the manicured stone garden at his house would one day become a playground for 60 schoolchildren, let alone their hiding place from an armed criminal.

But when he heard about a cold-blooded massacre at a local nursery nearby on Thursday (Oct 6), everything changed.

The armed assailant had fled the scene and was still at large at the time. The situation deeply worried Monchai, who feared the attacker might go on to target a primary school just a few kilometres from the nursery.

With the school also in close proximity to the perpetrator’s house, the students in class that day could be in danger.

“I rang the director of Ban Non Sawat Nong Paibool School and he told me what I’d heard was true. He also said there were students stuck inside the school. They were in classrooms with their teachers,” Monchai told CNA.

“So, I talked to my wife about rescuing them.”