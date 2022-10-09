'Miracle' toddler survived Thailand nursery massacre asleep under blanket

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand: A three-year-old child who managed to survive last week's massacre at a nursery in northeast Thailand slumbered through the horror under a blanket in the corner of a classroom.

Paveenut Supolwong, nicknamed "Ammy", is normally a light sleeper, but at naptime on Thursday (Oct 6) when the killer burst into the nursery and began murdering 22 children, Ammy was fast asleep with the blanket covering her face, her parents said.

It likely saved her life.

She was the only child in the nursery to have escaped unscathed after former police officer Panya Khamrap killed more than 30 people, mostly children in the nursery, in a rampage through the town of Uthai Sawan.

"I'm in shock," said Ammy's mother, Panompai Sithong. "I feel for other families ... I'm glad that my kid survived. It's a mixed feeling of sadness and gratitude."

On Sunday, the family's wooden home was bustling with relatives and neighbours sharing plates of fish, papaya salad, and reflections on the tragedy.