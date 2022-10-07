'I am so shaken': Thailand residents recount horrors one day after nursery shooting massacre

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand: Jeeran’s three-year-old granddaughter was sleeping in his house on Thursday (Oct 6) afternoon, just like several other children her age who were having a nap in a nursery nearby.

His granddaughter had been feeling unwell for a few days and therefore could not join her friends at the daycare centre.

It was due to this twist of fate that the young girl narrowly avoided an atrocious terror attack where a former policeman - armed with a gun and a knife - killed and injured dozens in the remote neighbourhood of Nong Bua Lamphu, north-eastern Thailand.

Most of the fatalities were young children, with the youngest aged only three.

After attacking the nursery, the assailant fled the scene in a pick-up truck. He then killed and hurt more victims as he drove to his house, where he shot himself to death after killing his wife and child.

A total of 36 victims lost their lives and ten people suffered injuries.

The tragedy on Thursday shocked the whole nation, where a terror attack of this nature is uncommon.