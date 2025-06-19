Thailand’s 'Yellow Shirts' return to streets to demand PM’s resignation

BANGKOK: Hundreds of anti-government protesters gathered outside Thailand's Government House on Thursday (Jun 19), demanding Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra resign over a leaked phone call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen that triggered public outrage.

The scandal rocked Paetongtarn's coalition after the Bhumjaithai party, a key partner, pulled out on Wednesday, accusing her of undermining the country and insulting the dignity of the military.

The leaked call, in which Paetongtarn referred to the Thai army's northeastern commander as her opponent and addressed Hun Sen as "uncle" has drawn strong public backlash.

The protest, held in scorching tropical heat, drew mostly elderly demonstrators wearing yellow shirts - the colour strongly associated with Thailand's monarchy - who accused the 38-year-old leader of "lacking diplomatic skills" and "endangering national interests".

"I was very disappointed when I heard the (leaked) audio," Kanya Hanotee, 68, a temple worker told AFP.

"She lacks negotiation skills. Who does she think she is? This country is not hers."