Thailand dissolves parliament ahead of May general election

BANGKOK: Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn has issued a royal decree on the dissolution of parliament, according to an announcement published in the Royal Gazette on Monday (Mar 20), paving the way for a general election to be held in May.

The royal decree, which was issued on Mar 17, is effective on Monday. The Thai constitution stipulates that polls must be held between 45 and 60 days after the dissolution of parliament. This means the polls will take place between May 4 and 19.

The exact date of the election will be announced by the Election Commission and published in the Royal Gazette.

Last week, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha requested a royal decree to dissolve parliament prior to the end of the government's four-year term on Mar 23.

Thailand held its previous election on Mar 24, 2019, marking a transition from nearly five years of military regime towards re-establishing a democratically elected government.

Junta leader Gen Prayut – a candidate from Palang Pracharat Party at that time – was elected prime minister. He staged a military coup in 2014 to seize power from Yingluck Shinawatra’s democratically elected government.