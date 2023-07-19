Logo
Thai court suspends Pita as lawmaker as parliament votes on PM
Thai court suspends Pita as lawmaker as parliament votes on PM
Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of Move Forward Party and top winner in the May's general election attends a meeting at Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Jul 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
19 Jul 2023 01:31PM (Updated: 19 Jul 2023 01:43PM)
BANGKOK: Thailand's Constitutional Court ordered a temporary suspension of prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat from parliament on Wednesday (Jul 19) after accepting a case against him alleging he was unqualified to run in a May 14 election.

Pita, who was due to contest a parliamentary vote on the premiership on Wednesday, has argued his ownership of shares in a media company was not a violation of election rules.

He has 15 days to respond, the court said in a statement.

Pita's election-winning Move Forward Party said the suspension should not affect Pita's nomination for the prime ministerial vote, which rival politicians have been seeking to block him from.

The 42-year-old, US-educated liberal needs the backing of more than half of the bicameral parliament to be endorsed as the next prime minister, but must overcome fierce resistance from a military at odds with his party's anti-establishment ambitions.

He lost his initial bid last week after being blocked by the army-appointed Senate in a joint vote on the premiership.

Source: Reuters/el

