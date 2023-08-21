Thailand's Pheu Thai unveils 11-party alliance in bid to form government

BANGKOK: Thailand's Pheu Thai Party vowed on Monday (Aug 21) to deliver on a raft of election promises and change the constitution, as it unveiled an 11-party alliance that includes some military-linked rivals that will try to form a coalition government this week.

Thailand's bicameral parliament has been deadlocked for weeks on forming a government, after the anti-establishment election winner Move Forward succumbed to conservative resistance in parliament, leaving second-placed Pheu Thai to take up the effort.

While the proposed alliance is a step towards ending the stalemate, the pact between the populist Pheu Thai and some of its old military-linked enemies could prolong concern about a new bout of instability after nearly two decades of on-off turmoil.

Parliament will vote on Tuesday on the prime ministerial bid of Pheu Thai's Srettha Thavisin, a 60-year-old real estate mogul who was thrust into politics only a few months ago.

"We are confident that Srettha will pass the vote," Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew told a press conference.

"We must quickly work to restore the economy and come up with policies that will develop mechanisms for the stability of politics, the economy and society," he said, after announcing how many cabinet portfolios each party would get.