Thai PM-elect Pita could be disqualified due to alleged shareholding in media firm: Caretaker DPM

BANGKOK: Thai Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam suggested on Wednesday (May 31) that prime minister-elect Pita Limjaroenrat could be disqualified from the premiership due to a complaint against his shareholding in a media firm, local media reported.

He was quoted as saying by Bangkok Post that the details of the complaint against Mr Pita’s shareholding in media firm iTV Plc would be a key factor determining his eligibility for the country’s top post.

If the complaint targets his eligibility to be a prime minister, Mr Pita can still be a member of parliament (MP), according to the report.

"If a complaint targets both, the court will rule on both," the caretaker deputy premier said.

Mr Pita is the leader and sole prime ministerial candidate of the Move Forward Party, which won an unexpected victory in the country’s general election on May 14.

Before the polls, Mr Ruangkrai Leekitwattana submitted a complaint to the Election Commission, claiming Mr Pita was not qualified to join the electoral race as he holds shares in a media firm and therefore has violated the constitution. Mr Ruangkrai is a party-list MP candidate of the military-linked Palang Pracharat Party.

Section 98 of the constitution prohibits individuals from running in an election of Members of the House of Representatives if they are shareholders of any newspaper or mass media business.