Thailand's Pita says 'enough support' from Senate to become PM

BANGKOK: Thailand's leading prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat said on Tuesday (Jun 27) he has enough support in the upper house to become the country's next premier, just days ahead of the new parliament's first session.

Pita, the leader of the progressive Move Forward Party, faces an uncertain path to the premiership despite scoring a stunning victory in a May poll that saw Thais reject nearly nine years of the military-backed government.

His eight-party alliance together has 312 seats in parliament. Under the constitution, to become prime minister, Pita needs at least 376 votes in a joint sitting of the bicameral legislature, including the 250-member upper house, most of whom were chosen by the military when it took power in 2014.

When asked on Tuesday how much Senate support he had secured, Pita said: "Enough for me to become prime minister".