Orange wave sweeps Bangkok streets as Move Forward marks electoral victory

BANGKOK: Preliminary election victor and Thai prime ministerial candidate Mr Pita Limjaroenrat thanked large crowds of orange-clad supporters on the streets of Bangkok on Monday (May 15).

His progressive party Move Forward emerged as an unexpected winner of the country’s general election the day before.

Standing on a pickup truck, the 42-year-old spoke to his supporters who had turned a public plaza outside the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Office into a sea of orange – the colour of his party.

“Hello, Thailand!” Mr Pita greeted the crowd.

“Hello, Mr Prime Minister!” his supporters shouted back amid rousing cheers.

“I am so happy to announce to you all that a new day for the people is already upon us – a new day that will be bright with hope,” Mr Pita told them.