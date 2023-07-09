Thai PM frontrunner rallies supporters ahead of parliamentary vote

BANGKOK: Thailand's progressive frontrunner for prime minister told supporters on Sunday (Jul 9) he would "not step back" ahead of a parliamentary vote this week that will determine if he will lead the country.

Pita Limjaroenrat's pro-democracy Move Forward Party (MFP) netted the most seats at the May 14 election but there are no guarantees it will be able to form government or that he will become the premier.

MFP's eight-party coalition has a total of 312 lower house seats but remains short of the 376 votes needed across both houses of parliament to endorse Pita for the top job.

He faces resistance from the military-appointed, 250-member Senate, due to his party's controversial push to reform Thailand's royal defamation laws, as well as plans to shake up business monopolies.

Meanwhile, outside parliament, he is being investigated over claims he was ineligible to run for office since he allegedly owned shares in a now-defunct media company. Legislators are not allowed to own media shares.