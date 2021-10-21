Thailand PM announces quarantine-free travel for visitors from 45 countries

Logo
Thailand PM announces quarantine-free travel for visitors from 46 countries
A man stands inside a temple in Ayutthaya, Thailand. (Photo: iStock/:Complexio)

Pichayada Promchertchoo
Pichayada Promchertchoo
21 Oct 2021 10:05PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2021 11:49PM)
BANGKOK: Travellers from 45 low-risk countries who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to visit Thailand without quarantine requirements from Nov 1 if they enter the country by air and test negative for the coronavirus.

The announcement was made on Thursday (Oct 21) by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on his Facebook page. 

“We need to move faster and do it now because by waiting for everything to be perfect first, we could be too late,” said Prayut.

“Moreover, tourists may decide to travel to other countries instead.”

Initially, Thailand only planned to allow travellers from about 10 "low-risk" countries, including Singapore, China and the United States to enter by air without quarantine requirements if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative for the virus before and after their flight.

The list, which consists of 45 countries and Hong Kong, was issued by Thani Thongphakdi, permanent secretary at the foreign ministry.

According to the foreign ministry, travellers must have resided in the eligible countries and territories for at least 21 consecutive days and will need to take a reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test within 72 hours of travelling to Thailand.

Upon their arrival in Thailand, they also need to take an RT-PCR test and wait for the result at an approved hotel for one night or until they receive a negative test result. Medical insurance with a minimum coverage of US$50,000 is also compulsory.
 

Visitors from these countries can visit Thailand quarantine-free from Nov 1

  1. Australia
  2. Austria
  3. Bahrain
  4. Belgium
  5. Bhutan
  6. Brunei Darusssalam 
  7. Bulgaria
  8. Cambodia
  9. Canada
  10. Chile
  11. China
  12. Cyprus
  13. Czech Republic
  14. Denmark
  15. Estonia
  16. Finland
  17. France
  18. Germany
  19. Greece
  20. Hungary
  21. Iceland
  22. Ireland
  23. Israel
  24. Italy
  25. Japan
  26. Latvia
  27. Lithuania
  28. Malaysia
  29. Malta
  30. Netherlands
  31. New Zealand
  32. Norway
  33. Poland
  34. Portugal
  35. Qatar
  36. Saudi Arabia
  37. Singapore
  38. Slovenia
  39. South Korea
  40. Spain
  41. Sweden
  42. Switzerland
  43. United Arab Emirates
  44. United Kingdom
  45. United States
According to the prime minister, the plan was changed after several countries announced they would also begin to reopen borders and relax different measures to welcome back international travellers.

“We need to speed up our preparation. I have asked the Ministry of Public Health to accelerate the vaccination even more,” Prayut said.

The prime minister admitted the decision came with a risk of increased infections but said “it is a risk we have to accept”.

“I think Thailand and other countries in the world are able to better handle COVID-19 risks and we need to learn to co-exist with COVID-19,” he added.

Quarantine requirements will still be applied to those travelling from countries not included in the list, he added.

According to Prayut’s previous announcement earlier this month, quarantine requirements will still be applied to those travelling from countries not included in the list and alcohol consumption at eateries will remain prohibited in high-risk areas such as Bangkok.

The government will consider lifting the alcohol ban by Dec 1 and entertainment venues may also be allowed to resume operations to boost the tourism sector, he said.

Source: CNA/pp(rw)

