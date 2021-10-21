Thailand PM announces quarantine-free travel for visitors from 46 countries

BANGKOK: Travellers from 46 low-risk countries who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to visit Thailand without quarantine requirements from Nov 1 if they enter the country by air and test negative for the coronavirus.

The announcement was made on Thursday (Oct 21) by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on his Facebook page. However, he did not indicate which countries are included on the quarantine-free list.

“We need to move faster and do it now because by waiting for everything to be perfect first, we could be too late,” said Prayut.

“Moreover, tourists may decide to travel to other countries instead.”

Initially, Thailand only planned to allow travellers from about 10 "low-risk" countries, including Singapore, China and the United States to enter by air without quarantine requirements if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and test negative for the virus before and after their flight.