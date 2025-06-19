Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn apologises as leaked call with Hun Sen threatens to topple government

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra apologised Thursday (Jun 19) for a leaked phone call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen that has provoked widespread anger and put her government on the brink of collapse.

Her main coalition partner has quit, and calls are mounting for her to resign or announce an election, throwing the kingdom into a fresh round of political instability as it seeks to boost its spluttering economy and avoid US President Donald Trump's swingeing trade tariffs.

The conservative Bhumjaithai party pulled out on Wednesday, saying Paetongtarn's conduct in the leaked call had wounded the country and the army's dignity.

As pressure grew on Thursday, Paetongtarn, the daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra - Thailand's most influential but controversial modern politician - apologised at a press conference alongside military chiefs and senior figures from her Pheu Thai party.

"I would like to apologise for the leaked audio of my conversation with a Cambodian leader which has caused public resentment," Paetongtarn told reporters.

In the call, Paetongtarn is heard discussing an ongoing border dispute with Hun Sen - who stepped down as Cambodian prime minister in 2023 after four decades but still wields considerable influence.

She addresses the veteran leader as "uncle" and refers to the Thai army commander in the country's northeast as her opponent, a remark that sparked fierce criticism on social media.