Thai court suspends PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra over leaked phone call

BANGKOK: Thailand's Constitutional Court on Tuesday (Jul 1) suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from duty pending a case seeking her dismissal, adding to mounting pressure on a government under fire on multiple fronts.

The court took on the petition from 36 senators that accuses Paetongtarn of dishonesty and breaching ethical standards in violation of the constitution over the leak of a politically sensitive telephone conversation with Cambodia's influential former leader Hun Sen.

"The court has considered the petition ... and unanimously accepts the case for consideration," it said in a statement.

Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit will take over in a caretaker capacity while the court decides the case against Paetongtarn, who has 15 days to respond and will remain in the cabinet as the new culture minister following a reshuffle.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Government work doesn't stop, there is no problem," Tourism Minister and Pheu Thai Party Secretary-General Sorawong Thienthong told Reuters. "Suriya will become caretaker prime minister."

Paetongtarn said on Tuesday that she accepts the court's decision to suspend her.

"It's always been my intention to do the best thing for my country," she said. "I'd like to apologise to Thai people who are frustrated about this."

She told reporters: "I will continue to work for the country as a Thai citizen."