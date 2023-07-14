Thai lawmakers to hold new PM vote after reform candidate Pita stumbles

BANGKOK: Thailand's parliament confirmed on Friday (Jul 14) it would vote again for a new prime minister next week, after military-appointed lawmakers foiled liberal frontrunner Pita Limjaroenrat's bid for the top job.

Pita's Move Forward Party (MFP) won the most seats in the May elections, buoyed by young Thais eager for progressive reforms after nine years of army-backed rule in the kingdom.

But the Harvard-educated millionaire's campaign to lead the next government was knocked back on Thursday by the legislature's senators, who consider his pledge to reform strict royal defamation laws a red line.

The vote came just a day after Thailand's top election body recommended the Constitutional Court suspend Pita as an MP - providing more fuel for senators already poised to vote against him.

Parliament will hold its second ballot for a new prime minister on Jul 19, deputy house speaker Pichet Chuamuangphan told AFP on Friday.

But it remained unclear whether Pita would be renominated or if he would face any additional candidates.

"We still have to talk about it first," said Pichet, who is a member of MFP's coalition partner Pheu Thai. "For now, it's gathering opinions and feedback from the people."

Pita has insisted that he remains a candidate to lead the next government and was "not giving up" despite taking only 324 votes overall - well short of the 375 he needed.

Just 13 senators voted for him, with many voicing their opposition to MFP's pledge to soften the royal defamation laws.

SENATE HURDLE

All 250 senators were appointed under the junta-drafted constitution, which political analyst Thitinan Pongsudhirak said was a reliable impediment to MFP's reformist platform.

"It is a way for the authority and the regime to stay in power in the long term and to prevent a pro-democracy government that can stand against them," he told AFP.