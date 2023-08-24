'It will take time': Thai PM discusses overcoming rifts with former coup general

BANGKOK: Thai prime minister Srettha Thavisin discussed overcoming political divisions on Thursday (Aug 24) with the predecessor who ousted his party's last government, as he prepares to pick a Cabinet from a crowded 11-party alliance that includes fierce rivals.

Srettha sailed through a parliamentary vote to become premier on Tuesday and will head a tricky coalition that includes parties backed by a royalist military that has repeatedly manoeuvred against his Pheu Thai Party.

His meeting with the outgoing premier and former army chief Prayut Chan-o-cha underscores a fragile detente in Thai politics, with Prayut the architect of a 2014 coup against the last Pheu Thai government. Prayut stayed in charge for nine years.

"Existing divisions will be difficult to overcome. One conversation will not finish it off. It will take time," said Srettha, wearing a yellow necktie, the colour associated with the monarchy.

"I understand his intentions, that he wants to overcome divisions and he cares about the country."

Asked by reporters what advice Prayut gave, he said "for me to be calm, be patient and protect the nation and monarchy."

Real estate tycoon Srettha was thrust into politics just a few months ago and has no experience in government.