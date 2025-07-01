Logo
Thai PM Paetongtarn suspended from duty amid petition to remove her from office
Thai PM Paetongtarn suspended from duty amid petition to remove her from office

Clockwise from top left: Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra gestures during a press conference surrounded by senior Thai army commanders and government minsters at Government House in Bangkok on Jun 19, 2025; anti-government protesters hold Thai flags during a protest in Bangkok; a royalist activist holds a Thai flag as he protests in front of the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Bangkok; and demonstrators gather to demand Paetongtarn be removed from office. (Photos: AFP/Lilian Suwanrumpha, Reuters/Chalinee Thirasupa)

01 Jul 2025 03:56PM (Updated: 01 Jul 2025 03:59PM)
Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was suspended by the country's Constitutional Court on Tuesday (Jul 1), as it opened a probe into her conduct in a diplomatic spat with Cambodia.

The kingdom's politics have been dominated for years by a battle between the conservative, pro-military, pro-royalist elite and the Shinawatra clan, who they consider a threat to Thailand's traditional social order.

The court took on the petition from 36 senators that accuses Paetongtarn of dishonesty and breaching ethical standards in violation of the constitution over the leak of a politically sensitive telephone conversation with Cambodia's influential former leader Hun Sen.

Follow live updates:

Source: CNA/gs/zl

