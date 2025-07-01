Thai PM Paetongtarn suspended from duty amid petition to remove her from office

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was suspended by the country's Constitutional Court on Tuesday (Jul 1), as it opened a probe into her conduct in a diplomatic spat with Cambodia.

The kingdom's politics have been dominated for years by a battle between the conservative, pro-military, pro-royalist elite and the Shinawatra clan, who they consider a threat to Thailand's traditional social order.

The court took on the petition from 36 senators that accuses Paetongtarn of dishonesty and breaching ethical standards in violation of the constitution over the leak of a politically sensitive telephone conversation with Cambodia's influential former leader Hun Sen.

