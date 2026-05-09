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Thai police probe military-grade weapons cache at foreign man's home
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Thai police probe military-grade weapons cache at foreign man's home

Local police are "investigating security implications" after assault rifles, explosives, grenades and anti-personnel mines were found at the man's home, near the beach resort of Pattaya.

Thai police probe military-grade weapons cache at foreign man's home

Thai police are investigating a vast arsenal of military-grade weapons found at the home of a Chinese man near the beach resort of Pattaya, Chon Buri province. (Photo: Facebook/ThaiPoliceOfficial)

09 May 2026 02:41PM (Updated: 09 May 2026 03:16PM)
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PATTAYA: Thai police are investigating a vast arsenal of military-grade weapons - including assault rifles, explosives, grenades and anti-personnel mines - found at the home of a foreign man, authorities said on Saturday (May 9).

Two M16 assault rifles, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, Russian landmines, projectiles, gasoline and nearly 5kg of explosives were found at the home of Sun Mingchen, 31, a Chinese national, near the beach resort of Pattaya.

There were no clear links to a planned attack, Chonburi province's public relations department said in a statement, but local police chief Pongphan Wongmanithet told reporters at the scene they were "investigating security implications".

Thai police are investigating a vast arsenal of military-grade weapons found at the home of a Chinese man near the beach resort of Pattaya, Chon Buri province. (Photo: Facebook/ThaiPoliceOfficial)

Sun was charged with illegal possession of unauthorised weapons and could face up to 10 years in prison.

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Thai media reported that the suspect's phone contained artificial intelligence chatbot searches on military plastic explosive properties and videos of him handling the weapons, fuelling concerns of possible "terrorist" intent.

Police are looking into the motive of the suspect, who will be taken for psychological evaluation, Pongphan said.

Thai police are investigating a vast arsenal of military-grade weapons found at the home of a Chinese man near the beach resort of Pattaya, Chon Buri province. (Photo: Facebook/ThaiPoliceOfficial)

The raid on Sun's home was prompted after police found a pistol in a car with two Chinese nationals on board during a traffic stop on Friday.

According to authorities, he held a long-term visa in Thailand and had lived in the property for about two years.

Source: AFP/ws

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Thailand weapons national security
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