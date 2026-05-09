Thai police probe military-grade weapons cache at foreign man's home

PATTAYA: Thai police are investigating a vast arsenal of military-grade weapons - including assault rifles, explosives, grenades and anti-personnel mines - found at the home of a foreign man, authorities said on Saturday (May 9).

Two M16 assault rifles, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, Russian landmines, projectiles, gasoline and nearly 5kg of explosives were found at the home of Sun Mingchen, 31, a Chinese national, near the beach resort of Pattaya.

There were no clear links to a planned attack, Chonburi province's public relations department said in a statement, but local police chief Pongphan Wongmanithet told reporters at the scene they were "investigating security implications".