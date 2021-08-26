Thailand launches manhunt for policemen after torture video

BANGKOK: Thai authorities have launched a manhunt for two police officers suspected of being involved in torturing to death a man who had been arrested for drug offences, police said on Thursday (Aug 26), after a video of the incident was shared widely online.

The video posted by lawyer Sittra Biabungkerd on his Facebook page showed what appeared to be a man being suffocated by a plastic bag placed over his head while he was pinned down by four men.

Five police officers from Nakhon Sawan province have been detained, while a "round the clock" hunt was on for two others, deputy police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said in a statement.

Arrest warrants issued for the suspects include the charge of murder by torture.