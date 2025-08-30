Thailand power vacuum will 'not affect' border security: Defence ministry

BANGKOK: Thailand's lack of a formal government will not affect border security with Cambodia, the defence ministry said Saturday (Aug 30), as the kingdom scrambles to fill a power vacuum following the dismissal of the prime minister by the Constitutional Court.

The Southeast Asian nation was thrown into political turmoil on Friday when the court sacked prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra over her handling of a border row with Cambodia, saying she had "not upheld the ethical code of conduct".

The ruling has left Thailand with an acting prime minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, and a caretaker cabinet which will stay on until a new government is formed as early as next week.

On Saturday morning the acting cabinet held a special meeting confirming the arrangement, with no new major announcements.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Deputy Defence Minister Natthapon Nakpanich said having an acting government would "not affect" the country's ability to safeguard its sovereignty amid a fragile ceasefire at the border with Cambodia.

"It's not a problem. The army chief has already assigned responsibilities to handle specific situations," he told reporters.

COURT RULING

Paetongtarn, daughter of billionaire ex-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, was suspended from office last month after being accused of failing to stand up for Thailand in a June call with powerful former Cambodian leader Hun Sen, which was leaked online.

In July, tensions between Thailand and Cambodia spiralled into the two sides' deadliest military clashes in decades, with more than 40 people killed and 300,000 forced to flee their homes along the border.

Thailand and Cambodia's leaders agreed to an "unconditional" ceasefire at the end of July, after five days of combat along their jungle-clad frontier.