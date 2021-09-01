Thai PM blames COVID-19 for slow economy, defends government in no-confidence debate

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha defended his government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis on the second day of a no-confidence debate, while blaming the pandemic for slow economic growth.

Speaking in parliament on Wednesday (Sep 1), Gen Prayut emphasised that Thailand is not the only country in the world that has been hit by the pandemic and that the global health crisis has dealt a heavy blow to its tourism sector, which has long been the country’s main source of income.

“Tourism was our hero when it came to the economy. In 2019, it generated 20 per cent of the GDP and created 8.3 million jobs. Nearly 40 million international travellers visited Thailand then,” Gen Prayut noted.

“But since COVID-19 emerged, it has badly affected Thailand’s tourism (sector), causing the number of tourists to drop to 6.7 million in 2020. The number is expected to go below 1 million in 2021 as a result of various measures to control the spread of COVID-19 both locally and internationally,” he added.

The prime minister’s remarks came after criticisms from opposition lawmakers against his administration and its handling of the pandemic in a four-day no-confidence debate that began on Tuesday. The no-confidence motion was tabled by the opposition bloc.

The debate targets the prime minister and five members of his cabinet, including Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, Labour Minister Suchat Chomklin, Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn as well as Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on. It is scheduled to end on Friday before voting by the Lower House on Saturday.