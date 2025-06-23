Thai PM Paetongtarn to push ahead with Cabinet reshuffle as Cambodia row festers

BANGKOK: Thailand's government said on Monday (Jun 23) it would push ahead with a Cabinet reshuffle this week, facing down a backlash against its handling of a border row with Cambodia that has left Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra hanging on to power by a thread.

Tensions with Thailand and Cambodia remain elevated, with the Southeast Asian neighbours announcing tit-for-tat measures that are stoking nationalist fervour on both sides and stymying bilateral trade, including a suspension by Phnom Penh of all Thai fuel and gas imports that came into effect on Monday.

In Bangkok, days after the parliamentary majority of the ruling coalition led by Paetongtarn's Pheu Thai party was threatened by the exit of a major alliance member, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai sought to project unity.

"I'm 100 per cent confident that we will move ahead strongly after the Cabinet reshuffle is completed this week," he told reporters.

"You will see a new way of working that's different from before."

The new Cabinet line-up will be finalised by Friday but sources said changes are expected in key positions including the defence ministry as the border row with Cambodia rumbles on.