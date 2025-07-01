Thailand's ruling political dynasty faces day of legal peril

BANGKOK: Thailand's ruling political dynasty faces fresh legal peril Tuesday (Jul 1) with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra risking suspension from office by the Constitutional Court, and her ex-premier father's separate royal defamation trial due to start.

The kingdom's politics have been dominated for years by a battle between the conservative, pro-military, pro-royalist elite and the Shinawatra clan, who they consider a threat to Thailand's traditional social order.

Thaksin Shinawatra, the 75-year-old family patriarch and billionaire twice elected leader in the early 2000s, is scheduled to appear in criminal court accused of breaching strict lese majeste legislation used to shield Thailand's king from criticism or abuse.

The allegations stem from a 2015 interview he gave to South Korean media and could result in up to 15 years of imprisonment after a trial set to last for weeks, with a verdict not expected for at least a month after that.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Meanwhile, Thailand's Constitutional Court is due to meet for the first time since a group of conservative senators lodged a case against Paetongtarn, accusing her of breaching ministerial ethics during a diplomatic spat with Cambodia.

If the court decides to hear the case they could suspend her as they enter months-long deliberations, plunging Thailand into chaos as it grapples with a spluttering economy and the threat of US tariffs.

"I will let the process take its course," a downcast Paetongtarn told reporters in Bangkok on Monday. "If you are asking whether I am worried, I am."

The 38-year-old Paetongtarn took office less than a year ago but has been badly weakened by a scandal over her conduct in the row with neighbouring Cambodia.