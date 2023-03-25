Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Thai PM Prayut to run for re-election in May
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Thai PM Prayut to run for re-election in May

Thai PM Prayut to run for re-election in May
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha gestures at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, Mar 20, 2023. (File photo: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)
25 Mar 2023 07:39PM (Updated: 25 Mar 2023 07:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK: Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was officially nominated for re-election on Saturday (Mar 25) as his party's first candidate for the country's next leader in polls set for May 14.

General Prayut, 69, is running with the new United Thai Nation Party, and will likely face Pheu Thai party's Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter and niece of two former premiers from the billionaire family.

The incumbent, in power since 2014 when the military toppled a civilian government, was elected as a civilian leader in 2019.

The military veteran has lagged rivals in opinion polls, but hopes to win over supporters with promises of looking after the wellbeing of the people and the country's stability, and protecting the monarchy.

"We volunteer to make everyone as happy as possible," General Prayut said at a party event to introduce its candidates for all 400 constituencies.

He said his next government would continue the work of his current administration with a steady hand and the slogan: "Have done, doing and will continue".

"The most important thing is to defend the country and protect the nation's main institution. Please trust me as you've always done," Prayuth said.

Party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga was nominated as the party's No 2 candidate for prime minister.

Thailand's election is set to be a showdown between elite establishment and pro-democracy forces that have dominated politics in the Southeast Asian country for decades.

Related:

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

Prayuth Chan-o-cha Thailand

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.