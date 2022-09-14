Thai court to decide on PM Prayut's tenure this month

BANGKOK: Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday (Sep 14) set Sep 30 as the date to deliver its verdict on the tenure of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, in a case that seeks to determine when he reaches an eight-year limit as premier.

Prayut, who seized power in a 2014 coup before formally becoming prime minister a few months later, is currently suspended while the court deliberates on the case filed by the opposition Pheu Thai party, which argues he should have left office last month.

The former army chief is still active in his other post of defence minister and could return as premier if the court decides he has yet to reach the eight-year mark.

His deputy, Prawit Wongsuwan, is serving as caretaker premier.

Prayut, 68, has given no opinion on the case and has said he will respect the outcome.