With PM Prayut switching parties, his deputy looks to lead ruling Palang Pracharat to victory in Thailand’s May 14 elections

The PPRP was originally created for the then-military government to compete in the last elections four years ago.

Experts said that while no efforts to undermine the election is expected on polling day, what happens in the period that follows should be closely watched, such as the response of the military to the new government’s policies.

RIVALRY BETWEEN FACTIONS

In the months leading up to this year’s election, tensions between factions in the party boiled over, and the two leaders went their separate ways.

PM Prayut is now running under the banner of the United Thai Nation Party (UTN).

But the change at the top of the PPRP has not altered the way it is seen to operate, continuing the old habits of Thai politics, where it is less about political ideology and more about the consolidation of power.

To garner support, it is crucial for the political parties to go out of the capital of Bangkok and reach into the heartlands.