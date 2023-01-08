Logo
Asia

Thai king's daughter remains unconscious weeks after collapsing
Thai king's daughter remains unconscious weeks after collapsing

FILE PHOTO: Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha greets royalists, at The Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov 1, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

08 Jan 2023 05:13PM (Updated: 08 Jan 2023 05:14PM)
BANGKOK: Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha remained unconscious more than three weeks after collapsing due to a heart problem, a palace statement said in an update on the health of the 44-year-old potential heir to the throne.

The eldest child of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn lost consciousness on Dec 15 due to severe heart arrhythmia resulting from inflammation following a mycoplasma infection, according to a statement issued by the palace late on Saturday (Jan 7).

The princess' "overall condition is that she remains unconscious," the palace said.

"Doctors continue to provide medicine and use equipment to support the functions of the heart, lung and kidney as well as using antibiotics while monitoring her condition closely," it said.

Princess Bajarakitiyabha fell ill while preparing her dogs for a competition in northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province, where she was initially treated before being taken by helicopter to Bangkok.

She is one of three children of King Vajiralongkorn who have formal titles, making her eligible for the throne under a palace succession law and the country's constitution.

The king has yet to formally designate an heir and there has been no official discussion on the prospect of the princess taking the throne.

Princess Bajarakitiyabha, a trained lawyer with master and doctorate degrees from Cornell University, has served as Thai ambassador to Austria, Slovenia and Slovakia and in roles with the Attorney General's office, the Royal Security Command and as Thai ambassador to the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

She was born on Dec 7, 1978. Her mother is the king's first wife, Princess Soamsawali.

Source: Reuters/cm

Related Topics

Thailand

