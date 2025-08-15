Sick Thai princess suffers 'severe' blood infection

BANGKOK: The Thai king's eldest daughter, who has been gravely ill in hospital for more than two years, has suffered a "severe" blood infection, the palace said on Friday (Aug 15).

Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol has been unconscious in hospital since falling ill with a heart condition in December 2022 during a military dog training session at Nakhon Ratchasima, north of the capital Bangkok.

A statement from the Bureau of the Royal Household gave the first update on the princess's condition in more than two years.

"The doctors have reported that the Princess' lungs and kidneys have been functioning with support from medical devices and medication," the statement said.

"From Aug 9, 2025, the medical team detected a severe infection in the bloodstream, leading them to administer antibiotics and medication to stimulate blood pressure in order to maintain stable levels."

Doctors will continue to monitor her condition and provide treatment, the statement said.