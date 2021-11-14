Thai protesters call for royal reforms after court ruling

BANGKOK: Hundreds of protesters rallied in Bangkok on Sunday (Nov 14) against a decision by a top court that ruled calling for royal reforms amounted to a bid to overthrow Thailand's ultra-powerful monarchy.

The Constitutional Court - which critics have long said is politicised - announced Wednesday that three prominent protest leaders had made speeches that "aim to overthrow the constitutional monarchy".

While the court's decision does not result in criminal penalties for the protest leaders, observers say the ruling could shrink an already-narrow space for activists campaigning for reform of the monarchy.

Defying a ban on gatherings, hundreds of protesters amassed in Bangkok's main shopping district to rail against the decision, holding signs that said they do not want an absolute monarchy.

"We are not overthrowing this country. The reform is to make it better," shouted protest leader Thatchapong Kaedam, as demonstrators waved placards that said "reform does not equal overthrow".