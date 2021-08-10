Thai police fire rubber bullets, tear gas at Bangkok protest

BANGKOK: Riot police fired water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters in Bangkok on Tuesday (Aug 10) as hundreds rallied for democratic reform and against the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demonstrators defied a ban on public gatherings as Thailand tries to quash its worst virus outbreak so far, with new cases hovering around the 20,000 mark daily.

The slow start to the COVID-19 vaccination programme in Thailand and economic pain from restrictions and business closures has heaped pressure on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's government.