Thailand purchase of F-35 stealth jets depends on US government, says Lockheed Martin exec

Thailand's interest in Lockheed Martin's F-35 stealth fighters is genuine, but clearance to buy the jets is a matter for the US government, a senior executive from the defence giant said on Wednesday (Feb 16).

Speaking on the sidelines of the Singapore Airshow, Tim Cahill, Lockheed Martin's senior vice president for Global Business, confirmed Thailand had expressed interest but said there was "nothing official that I am aware of that has come relative to that".

In January, the Southeast Asian country's air force set aside about US$413 million for procuring four of the jets. Earlier, the country's air chief Marshal Napadej Dhupatemiya said Thailand would be interested in buying as many as eight F-35s.