Thailand raises public debt ceiling to fight COVID-19 outbreak

BANGKOK: Thailand has increased the ceiling of its public debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio to 70 per cent from 60 per cent, the finance minister said on Monday (Sep 20), allowing the government to raise more funds to help a struggling economy.

The Southeast Asian country is dealing with its biggest COVID-19 outbreak to date and stricter containment measures have hit economic activity although some have been eased from this month.

The higher debt ceiling will provide room for the government to borrow more for fiscal policies in the medium term if required, while maintaining good debt servicing ability, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said in a statement.

The new debt limit was approved by the fiscal and monetary policy committee, chaired by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha. It will be reviewed at least every three years.

As of July, the debt-to-GDP ratio was at 55.59 per cent.