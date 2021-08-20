Thailand reaches 1 million COVID-19 cases

BANGKOK: Thailand passed the 1 million mark in coronavirus cases on Friday (Aug 20), 97 per cent of which were recorded in the past five months, as the country struggles to get on top of one of Asia's most severe COVID-19 outbreaks.

Authorities on Friday reported 19,851 new infections and 240 fatalities, taking total confirmed cases past 1 million and deaths to 8,826.

Thailand had kept the coronavirus largely under control and enjoyed only partial social restrictions for much of the pandemic until it was hit in April by the virulent Alpha variant, followed later by the Delta variant, at a time when few people were vaccinated.